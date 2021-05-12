Bihar: Pappu Yadav starts hunger strike in jail, says 'no drinking water and toilet system here'

Jan Adhikar party president and former MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav who was sent to 14 days judicial custody late last night by the judicial magistrate of Madhepura has stopped even consuming drinking water.

Pappu Yadav has been lodged in Birpur jail in Supaul district bordering Nepal. He sent tweets on Wednesday from jail alleging there was no water, no wash room nor commode in the toilet.

He claimed he was diabetic and needed regular medicines. He has gone on hunger strike in the jail. He did not accept the food given by the jail authorities. His wife, Ranjeet Ranjan, a former Congress MP from Supaul appealed to the state government to release him as he was serving the poor .

In another tweet from the jail, Pappu Yadav alleged, "I have been implicated by the BJP and have been victimised for exposing the ambulance mafia".

Pappu claimed he had been supplying free oxygen cylinders, medicines to the needy covid-19 patients and highlighting weak points in the government and private hospitals. He sent an appeal to the Raj Bhawan seeking directions to the managements of the private hospitals to ensure free treatment of Corona patients.He alleged ministers in Bihar are also owners of many private hospitals,they should open their hospitals for poor patients.