Pappu Yadav arrested amid Twitter spat with Rajiv Pratap Rudy, criticism of Bihar govt's handling of COVID-19

Over the last few weeks, the president of Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) has repeatedly made news headlines. Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has emerged as a vocal critic of the state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises - be it claims about "unused" ambulances or the fact that dead bodies had been found in the Ganga. Now, he's back in the news once again, having been arrested arrested.

The former Lok Sabha MP however appears to be undaunted. Taking to Twitter, he informed his followers that he had been detained and taken to Patna's Gandhi Maidan police station on Tuesday morning. In a later post he said that he had been arrested for lockdown violations. "