Rang Panchami celebrations in Indore: Pushing corona fear aside, people throng Rajwada

Indore: Rang Panchami was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city even though Gers were not taken out for the first time in 93 years in the city on Saturday. Though the festivities were subdued without the Gers, about 5,000 people reached Rajwada early morning to celebrate Rang Panchami.

Rang Panchami is celebrated after 5 days of Holi celebration which is a Hindu festivity of fun and colours. It respects the ‘Panch Tatva’ which builds up the universe (earth, light, water, sky, and wind). Celebrations of Rang Panchami were seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Rang Barse…

Though people did not get to enjoy the traditional Rang Panchami Ger’s spraying colourful water, they tried to make up for it by celebrating with music and dance. The crowd continued to splash each other with colours, water and balloons. The dance part of colours continued for hours.

Masked celebrations

Cops wore masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. A team of officials was present at Rajwada throughout the celebrations. Further, a temporary shop was also set-up at Rajwada selling masks for protection from COVID-19.

Piyala tere naam ka piya

Most people drank thandai with ‘Bhang’ and celebrated the fest. Bhang is an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or marijuana, plant.

The tradition of consuming bhang on Rang Panchami is particularly prevalent in Indore where Rang Panchami itself is celebrated with a gusto unseen anywhere else.