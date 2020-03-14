Latest News on Coronavirus on March 14 from India and the world

5 COVID-19 suspects escape from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur
Nagpur: 5 COVID-19 suspects escaped from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital. S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station says, "One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them & they will be brought back to hospital by the administration".
Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, theaters in Rajasthan to remain shut till March 30
Rajasthan Government decides to keep close all schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, cinemas and theaters till March 30. The decision has been taken in high-level meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday to prevent the infection of COVID-19.
Theatre's in Mumbai despite govt announcement to shut down
Vile Parle's Suncity theatre and Juhu PVR theatre open despite government announcement to close down all theaters.
RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru
RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru in view of seriousness of coronavirus:RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
All movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools and public gardens in Maharashtra's Nagpur to remain shut till March 30
Nagpur are closed till 30th March, as a preventive measure against Coronavirus
Coronavirus: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from Mar 16
The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus.
Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Narendra Modi to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart this week, according to a media report. Israel's Channel 13 on Friday reported that Netanyahu made the request after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel
Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus. Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, also advised more social distancing, no handshakes and kisses.
Donald Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, opening up access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in the US. The deadly virus, which has killed over 5,000 people globally, has spread to 46 of the 50 US states, with nearly 2,000 cases being reported from across the country.
