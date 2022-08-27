Rajpur police bust bike lifter gang, recover 20 bikes, two arrested

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajpur police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang with the arrest of two accused and also recovered 20 motorbikes from different places worth Rs 11 lakh.

As per details, due to frequent incidents of bike lifting in the district, different teams were formed to nab the bike lifters as per instructions of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Rajpur TI Yashwant Badole nabbed two suspects from Kasel Phata and booked them under Section 379 of IPC. The arrested bike lifters have been identified as Sunil Panwar, 22, a native of Bagh town of Dhar district and Jadla aka Makhan Bhil, 19, hailing from Pahadwa village of Jobat tehsil of Alirajpur district. During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of other accomplices, Shohbat, Guddu and Bilam. Police said the suspects confessed to their involvement in bike theft cases in Badwani, Rajpur, Sendhwa, Indore and other places.

The police conducted a raid and recovered seven stolen bikes from Rajpur, six from Badwani district, three from Indore district, three from Dhar and one from Harda district. The police are conducting raids at possible hideouts of the other accused. The apprehended accused have been sent to judicial custody. Rajpur police station in-charge Yashwant Badole, sub-inspector Vimal Tiwari and the entire team played a crucial role in the case.