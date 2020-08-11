Rahat Indori passes away: From Bumbro Bumbro to Nind Churayi Meri; 10 of legendary poet's best Bollywood songs

Renowned poet Rahat Indori succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Indori had gone through the COVID-19 test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.

Apart from poetry, he had penned down lyrics for over 29 bollywood songs. The Bumbro Bumbro from Mission Kashmir to Maine Tujhko Dekha from Golmaal Again will always keep him alive in our heart.

Here's the 10 best songs by Rahat Indori: