 Rabi Season Pushes Power Demand Beyond 6500 MW In Indore
Rabi Season Pushes Power Demand Beyond 6500 MW In Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has recorded a spike in electricity demand crossing the 6500 MW mark over the weekend due to intensive irrigation activities in Malwa-Nimar region. This surge in demand has led to the supply of over 11.60 crore units of electricity in just 24 hours.

The high electricity consumption is primarily driven by the ongoing Rabi season, which has necessitated substantial irrigation. West Discom managing director Rajni Singh said about 14.25 lakh agricultural pumps are currently in operation across 15 districts in the jurisdiction of West Discom, creating unprecedented demand for electricity.

The West Discom has implemented a system where agricultural consumers receive a dedicated supply for irrigation 10 hours a day. Meanwhile, other sectors viz domestic, non-domestic and industrial consumers are receiving uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply a day.

Region-wise electricity supply breakdown

The largest quantities of electricity were distributed in Indore and Dhar districts with each area receiving between 1.5 crore and 1.75 crore units. While Ujjain received 1.36 crore units, Dewas, Ratlam and Khargone got 1.08 crore, 88 lakh and Khargone 86 lakh units supply respectively. The remaining districts under the West Discom also received between 35 lakh and 60 lakh units each.

Record supply till mid-November

As of mid-November, West Discom has supplied a total of 172 crore units of electricity with 1825 crore units delivered since the beginning of the fiscal year on April 1. Singh said that despite the high demand, the electricity distribution network is functioning smoothly, with adequate measures in place to ensure a steady power supply across all sectors.

