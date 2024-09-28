Quick Getaway: Mohadi Waterfall, A Sanctuary To Connect With Nature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mohadi waterfall is more than just a picturesque spot; it’s a sanctuary where you can connect with nature and unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether you’re looking for adventure or relaxation, this hidden treasure near Indore has something for everyone. So pack your bags, grab your loved ones, and set off for an unforgettable picnic at Mohadi Waterfall!

Getting to Mohadi waterfall

A nature’s escape from the polluted city air, Mohadi is at a convenient distance. You can reach the fall in maximum one hour, even in Sunday’s rush. The route to the fall is well-maintained. You can skip the traffic delay on AB road by driving 1.3 kilometres extra using the Ring Road route.

With pleasant breeze and smooth roads, the ride to Mohadi is quick and easy. The fall is five kilometres ahead of Tincha fall. However, when the highway ends, there is no direct road to Mohadi. Travellers have to park their vehicles (car and motorbikes) and walk a kilometre to reach the fall.

Travellers amused

A group of cyclists who pedalled to Mohadi said, “As you approach the waterfall, the sound of cascading water fills the air, creating an inviting ambience.” The water tumbles down rocky cliffs, surrounded by dense greenery and coloruful wildflowers, offering a visual feast for visitors.

The clear blue waters invite you for a dip, and the cool breeze is a welcome relief from the heat. Activities to enjoy While picnicking is the main attraction, Mohadi Waterfall offers various activities to keep everyone entertained.

Here are a few suggestions:

1. Trekking: Explore the surrounding trails that lead through dense forests. A short trek can reward you with breathtaking views and opportunities to spot local wildlife.

2. Photography: With its stunning natural beauty, Mohadi Waterfall is a photographer's paradise. Capture the flowing water, the vibrant flora, and the majestic rock formations.

3. Birdwatching: The area is home to a variety of bird species. Early morning is the best time for birdwatching, so grab your binoculars and see what you can spot.

4. Swimming: If you're feeling adventurous, take a dip in the natural pool at the base of the waterfall. The cool water is perfect for a refreshing swim on a hot day.

Tips for a Great Picnic

* Timing: Visit during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the harsh midday sun and enjoy the cooler temperatures.

* Essentials: Pack all the essentials, including sunscreen, insect repellent, and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

* Cleanliness: Remember to bring trash bags to keep the area clean and preserve its natural beauty for future visitors.