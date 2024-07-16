PRIDE: The Public Sector Telecom Operator BSNL, Launched ‘Project 721 Phase 9.2’ | BSNL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a public sector telecom operator, is working hard to offer 4G mobile services to its customers in the region. Interestingly, in the central part of the city it has rolled-out 4G mobile services. PSU telecom operator is installing indigenously developed and manufactured 4G technology enabled equipment.

Under the ‘Make in India’ drive, the equipment is being manufactured by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), putting the country 5th in the World, which has developed such technology. BSNL 4G mobile service is 5G compatible.

Project 721 Phase 9.2: Upgrading 2G to 4G in Urban Areas

Under the make-over of BSNL in the use of technology, the public sector telecom operator launched its ‘Project 721 Phase 9.2’ in urban areas of its Business Area in June 2023 to convert its 2G mobile services into 4G. BSNL’s Business Area covers 5 districts of the region including Indore, Dhar, Jhabua (including Alirajpur), Khandwa (including Burhanpur) and Khargone (including Barwani).

In fact, it rolled out the installation of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in the area from January 2024. The project began by splitting the area into urban and rural area. BSNL has 1,03,300 customers in Indore district and 1,75,942 customers in Business Area.

‘Under the project ‘721 Phase 9.2’, BSNL has begun replacing 2G enabled BTS into 4G located in urban area. Under ‘4G Saturation Project’ those villages have been taken, where currently no telecom operator has reached. Under this ambitious plan total 326 BTS have to be installed, out of which 8 have become operational’, top sources informed this correspondent.

Central part of city under 4G So far, BSNL has replaced 96 BTS in the city to 4G. In this way almost the entire central part of the city is covered under 4G mobile service. These are RNT Marg, Siyaganj, Nehru Park, Sayaji Hotel, Nyay Nagar, Vijay Nagar and Palasia. 1 BTS covers 2 to 3 km area of its radius.

India develops it’s own technology

The outstanding feature of BSNL’s 4G mobile service it that the equipment used in the 4G service are indigenously developed and are being manufactured by TCS. Currently TCS is the sole manufacturer of equipment and its supplying to the entire country. Thus the pace of supply of equipment is slow and so is its installation. However, this is the best example of ‘Make in India’ drive. While other telecom operators are applying Chinese or foreign-origin equipment in their 4G services. By developing 4G technology India have become 5th country in the world after US, China, France and Germany.

4G enabled BTS installed in urban area :

1. Indore 96

2. Dhar 14

3. Jhabua 10

4. Khargone 12

5. Khandwa 21

(Official data of BSNL Indore Business Area)