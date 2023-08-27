People Are Happy With BJP, Will Form Government Again: Gujrat MLA | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister from Gujarat and MLA from Ganadevi assembly constituency, Naresh Bhai Patel expressed his confidence that people are happy with the BJP and party will form government in the state once again.

Addressing mediapersons here in Dhar, Patel said that in the last nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government at the Centre has made farmers prosperous by running various public welfare schemes and under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP changed Madhya Pradesh from BIMARU state to prosperous state.

Today women are safe in the state and Chief Minister Chouhan has made women self-reliant by starting the Ladli Bahana Scheme, and made the youth self-reliant by starting the 'CM Learn and Earn scheme'.

There are many such schemes including Sambal Yojana, and CM Teerth Darshan Yojana, through which every citizen of the state is taking advantage of all these schemes.

Before this, the Congress government was in the state for 15 months, but the Kamal Nath government stopped the public welfare schemes run by the BJP government.

The result of this was that the government which lasted for 15 months fell and came to the ground. Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma also addressed the media persons.

She said, “today I’m proud to say that in such a long political career, I have been doing politics with a clean and unblemished image.”

“We are committed to development here without any discrimination, today the Dhar constituency has created many records in the matter of development, such as the approval of the Medical College in Dhar and soon the Chief Minister will also come to do Bhumi Pujan of the college.

