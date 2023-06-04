Notification to consumers on Whatsapp in case of power cut-IT cell of West Discom creates Urjas messaging tool

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after the city witnessed power supply disruption for several hours due to a storm, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has decided to send a message to consumers if there is power outage due to bad weather conditions or any other mishap like falling trees or hoardings on power lines.

The IT cell of the company has prepared Urjas messaging tool which will drop messages on Whatsapp.

West Zone supplies 11 KV to about 45 lakh domestic consumers through about 7,000 feeders. During the rainy season, there is often a disruption in the supply.

Keeping this in mind, the IT cell has prepared and updated the list of consumers related to 7000 feeders, including 1000 feeders in Indore, in all 15 districts under West Discom Company.

Urjas messaging tool has been prepared to notify the consumers about the information related to supply disruptions and the estimated time for restoring the supply.

Through this, from next week, information about interruption of supply due to bad weather conditions, power shutdown due to fire, falling of hoardings, etc through IT branch on WhatsApp.

The feeder in-charge of zones, distribution centres, and linemen will give this message to the IT branch, from where hundreds of consumers related to the feeder will get the information about the current obstruction and the estimated time for restoring supply.

New effort will benefit

Consumers will know immediately why the power went off. Only those feeders whose supply was affected will get the information. Knowing the estimated time will increase satisfaction, and timely finding out the reason for the interruption will increase the trust of consumers towards the electricity