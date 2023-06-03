Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with cash, ornaments worth Rs 7L from empty house in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves struck at an empty house at Mohna in Gwalior in the early hours of Friday and made off with cash and ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the house of Rasal Singh Dhakad who had left for his native village Kakotiawith the family members to take part in a religious event.

On Friday morning, when Dhakad’sneighbours saw the lock of his house broken, they informed him.

On getting information, he rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident.

On the grounds of CCTV footage, the police registered a case against two unidentified thieves.

According to Dhakad, Rs 50,000 and ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh were stolen from the house.

Dhakad said he had left for Kakotia on May 29. His son went to the house to take the idol of god on May 31.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, he said.

