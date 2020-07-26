No deaths on Sunday, 127 more test positive in Indore

Indore: No deaths were reported on Sunday. It happened after a long time… however, deaths which occurred in April were added to June and July’s death audits.

Meanwhile, 127 fresh positive cases came to the fore on Sunday out of 1,445 sample reports received. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.79 percent and total number of patients reached 6,985.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 1,31,470 and total number of samples tested positive are 6, 985. As many as 1,301 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

“We have taken as many as 1,179 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,982 patients are undergoing treatment at various city-based hospitals. Total 4,699 patients have been discharged so far.