New Delhi Aftermath: Massive Drive Against Coaching Institutes In Indore, 12 Sealed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the recent incident that took place in New Delhi wherein 3 civil service aspirants died after getting trapped in water logged basement of a coaching institute, the district administration launched a massive drive of checking security measures of such institutes running in the city on Tuesday. The joint team sealed as many as 12 coaching institutes and one Bhojnalay (eatery) till late evening. Some coaching classes were running which were made by plywood items.

Collector Asheesh Singh constituted a team led by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar. Jumping into action, the team reached Bhanwarkuan area, which is considered as a hub of such coaching institutes in the state, on Tuesday afternoon. In view of safety, the team began the inspection work to investigate coaching classes in the basement.

The team under the leadership of SDM Juni Indore Dhangar, did inspection of coaching institutes and libraries located at Bhanwarkuan including Maa Sharda Library, Gyan Pankh Library, Abhyas Library which were found to be operating in the basement. In which there was only one way to come and go. The class room of Scholars Career Academy was found to be operating in the basement, which was sealed on the spot.

During inspection, Vivekananda Coaching Institute and Swami Vivekananda Library House, Dream Achievers Library and Gyanodya Library were found to be operating without permission on top of iron angle and ply roof. SDM Dhangar informed that at the end of the day in all 12 coaching institutes and one eatery were sealed on the spot. Legal action will also be initiated against operators of these coaching classes and library as per rules.

Collector Singh constitutes team

Earlier in the day, Collector and District Magistrate Singh constituted a committee and investigation team to investigate coaching classes, hospitals, hotels, malls, restaurants, unauthorised basements etc. in relation to prevent recurrence of coaching class accident that happened recently in New Delhi. The investigation team will go to the spot and check arrangements made for fire safety, electrical safety and adequate measures for drainage during rain and measures related to resolving emergency situations.

Additional Commissioner of IMC Siddharth Jain is nominated the chairman of the committee. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hansraj Singh, Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Chief Superintendent of Fire Services Shashikant Kanakne and Executive Engineer of West Discom Hitendra Kumar has been made members of the committee.

The team includes SDM of the concerned area, Assistant Police Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Officer of the concerned area, Police, Electrical Safety Officer, Building Officer of IMC, etc. The team members have been directed to investigate and submit their report in the next 7 days.

Coaching institutes-libraries and eateries sealed

1.Abhyas Library, Bhanwarkuan

2. Vivekanand Institute

3. Shrankhala IAS

4. Scholars Career Academy

5. Physicswala Vidhyapeeth

6. Maa Sharda Library

7. Swastic Library

8. Ghyan Pankh Library

9. Dream Achievers Library

10. Ghyanoday Library, Bholaram Ustad Marg

11. Swami Vivekanand Library House, Bholaram Ustad Marg

12. Abhyas Library Indrapuri Branch

13. Prachurya Bhojnalaya, Bholaram Ustad Marg