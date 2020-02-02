Nepali students charmed by India’s diversity & programming skills

Indore: As a part of reciprocal student and teacher exchange programme to foster intercultural learning, eight students of class 7 to 12 of Arjun English Boarding High School, Gulmi, Nepal along with their teachers Sudeep KC and Srijana Subedi spent this week with Indian school students and teachers of Choithram School Manik Bagh Road.
During their stay they attended art, clay modelling, music, dance, French language and sports classes in the school and learnt about the Indian culture.
Nepali students worked with the business team of ‘Good Earth’ run under the aegis of School Enterprise Challenge and witnessed the fundraising event of the challenge during the short break.
They attended Active Template Library (ATL) programming classes and learnt how to design robots. Nepali students felt connected to Indian students as both the groups participated in an activity related to UN Sustainable Development Goals on Climate Action with students of class 9 and made mind maps providing ‘Solutions to make our planet healthy’.
Further, in a talk event held in the school, students talked about various current issues and topics about cultural diversity and unity.
Nepali students also presented traditional dance of Nepal and sang the national anthem of Nepal. Immersing in intercultural learning, both host and exchange students together learned and performed Assamese dance. In local sightseeing, the group visited Mandav.
