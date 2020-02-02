Nepali students charmed by India’s diversity & programming skills

Indore: As a part of reciprocal student and teacher exchange programme to foster intercultural learning, eight students of class 7 to 12 of Arjun English Boarding High School, Gulmi, Nepal along with their teachers Sudeep KC and Srijana Subedi spent this week with Indian school students and teachers of Choithram School Manik Bagh Road.

During their stay they attended art, clay modelling, music, dance, French language and sports classes in the school and learnt about the Indian culture.

Nepali students worked with the business team of ‘Good Earth’ run under the aegis of School Enterprise Challenge and witnessed the fundraising event of the challenge during the short break.