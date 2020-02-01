Indore: Woman commits suicide as live-in relation goes sour

Indore: A married woman, living with a man for the last two months committed suicide under the Aerodrome police station on Friday night. Neighbours rushed the woman to a city hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dad.

According to Aerodrome police, the woman was identified as Sona(28), wife of Bablu. She was living with Ankit Rathore in Nagain Nagar after separating with her husband. She is survived by a daughter and a son from her estranged husband. While the son lived with Sona, the daughter was with her husband.

Police said that around 2am police received information that Sona committed suicide by consuming poison in her rented accommodation. She was rushed to MYH Hospital late night by the landlord with the help of 108 service ambulance, where the doctor declared her brought dead.