Indore: Woman commits suicide as live-in relation goes sour

Indore: A married woman, living with a man for the last two months committed suicide under the Aerodrome police station on Friday night. Neighbours rushed the woman to a city hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dad.
According to Aerodrome police, the woman was identified as Sona(28), wife of Bablu. She was living with Ankit Rathore in Nagain Nagar after separating with her husband. She is survived by a daughter and a son from her estranged husband. While the son lived with Sona, the daughter was with her husband.
Police said that around 2am police received information that Sona committed suicide by consuming poison in her rented accommodation. She was rushed to MYH Hospital late night by the landlord with the help of 108 service ambulance, where the doctor declared her brought dead.
According to investigating officer SI Raghuveer Singh Thakur, on receiving the information Sona’s family members reached the city. One of the family members told the police that Sona was forced into arranged marriage with Bablu in Ujjain about 10 years ago by her father. Owing to harassment, she left her husband four years back and was staying alone.
Her family told the police that during separation, Sona had an affair with Ankit and both started living together after divorce. They alleged that due to her extra-marital affair her husband Bablu got separated with her, police added.
Sona’s landlord told the police that Sona and Ankit had rented the accommodation claiming themselves to be a married couple with a son. Two days ago Sona had a dispute with Ankit in the night. The landlord said that as the couple was shouting at the top of their voices, he knocked at their doors but the couple asked him to leave terming it to be their personal matter.
Sona was depressed ever since. Ankit too had not visited the house for the last two days. Sona too had not come out of the house ever since. The landlord said that after hearing sound of crying, neighbours knocked Sona’s door. Her son answered the call. When neighbours went inside
On the incident day a crying sound was coming from the house after which the neighbors knocked the door of the Sona's house, her son opened the door. They checked inside and found Sona unconscious. She was rushed to a city hospital but was pronounced brought dead by doctors.
