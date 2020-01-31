Indore: Six IIPS students suspended for bullying junior

Indore: International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) on Friday suspended six students after they were found bullying a junior student over a petty dispute.

The institute denied that it was a case of ragging. “It is a petty dispute, which had its link to a friendly volleyball practice match that took place on UTD ground five days back,” said IIPS director Prof AK Sapre.

Few days back, IIPS students were practising volleyball for Synergy, an annual sports fest of the institute scheduled from February 5-7. There, some MCA six and eight semesters students had a dispute with a BCom fourth semester student.