Indore: Six IIPS students suspended for bullying junior

Indore: International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) on Friday suspended six students after they were found bullying a junior student over a petty dispute.
The institute denied that it was a case of ragging. “It is a petty dispute, which had its link to a friendly volleyball practice match that took place on UTD ground five days back,” said IIPS director Prof AK Sapre.
Few days back, IIPS students were practising volleyball for Synergy, an annual sports fest of the institute scheduled from February 5-7. There, some MCA six and eight semesters students had a dispute with a BCom fourth semester student.
On Friday, when the junior student was attending a lecture, MCA students went to the classroom and asked the teacher to relieve him from the class as they want to have a word with him.
As the junior student came out of the classroom, the MCA students abused him. Before the situation could worsen, some other students and faculty stepped in and the matter reached the director.
“I have suspended six students who were involved in the argument and were using derogatory language,” Sapre said. He stated that the students had been told to come to the institute with their parents. “Only then their suspension will be revoked,” he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)