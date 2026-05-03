NEET UG 2026: Over 23k Candidates To Take Exam At 57 Centers; Heavy Police Deployed, City Buses Arranged For Commute | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NEET (UG) 2026 is being conducted across the Indore district on Sunday.

As many as 57 exam centres have been set-up in the district and around 23,160 candidates are going to appear for the test.

The entry of candidates has already begun at the centers, and strict checking is being carried out before allowing entry.

City buses arranged for candidates

To help students, city buses were made available from 9 am at bus stands and railway stations. These buses will also run in the evening.

Further arrangements

Police Force: A heavy police force has been deployed at all centres, and special traffic arrangements have been made.

Medical Staff: Medical staff are present at every centre, while ambulances are stationed at five locations. Wheelchairs have been arranged for differently-abled candidates.

Generators: Backup generators have been installed to deal with power cuts. Outside the centres, tents and drinking water have been arranged for parents.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner held a meeting and issued guidelines to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly and fairly. This includes:

Assuring CCTV cameras at exam centres are functional and under continuous monitoring.

Backup arrangements ready in case of power failure.

A special traffic plan to maintain smooth movement.

Controlling unnecessary crowding around exam centres.

Keeping a close watch on suspicious activities and individuals.

Continuously monitoring social media.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities, manage crowds near centres, and monitor social media regularly. Duty magistrates and flying squads have also been deployed.

The administration has urged students not to believe in rumours. Extra precautions have been taken this year after bad weather affected exams last year.

Over 22 lakh candidates to take exam

NEET UG 2026 is being held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode, with around 22.79 lakh students appearing for the exam. Candidates must report by 11 am, as entry will close at 1:30 pm.

The paper consists of 180 questions, with +4 marks for each correct answer and -1 for each incorrect one. Students are required to carry their admit card, a valid ID, and a photograph, and must follow a strict dress code.