Indore Arranges Special Bus Fleet for 23,160 NEET-UG Candidates on May 3 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The NEET-UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held in the city on May 3. Extensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure the smooth conduct of the test. For the first time, the district administration has arranged buses at the bus stands and the city railway station to transport candidates to their exam centres.

A total of 57 examination centres have been established across the district for the NEET exam, accommodating 23,160 candidates. The district administration will provide Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) buses to facilitate commuting. These buses will be available at bus stands and railway stations starting from 9 am.

Four specific bus routes have been designated, with buses plying towards Sanwer, IIT Simrol, IIM and Mhow. Following the conclusion of the exam, the buses will start return trips from 5 pm.

An adequate police force will be deployed at all examination centres, and special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow. Medical staff will be stationed at all centres, and an ambulance facility has been arranged for every cluster of five centres. Arrangements, including wheelchairs, have been made for candidates with disabilities.

Adequate generator backup facilities have also been ensured at all centres. For parents and guardians accompanying the candidates, tents and drinking water will be provided outside the premises.

Candidates are urged not to pay heed to any misleading information or rumours. The district administration has deployed duty magistrates at all centres, while flying squads will maintain continuous vigilance and supervision.

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Factsheet

A total of 57 examination centres established across the district

23,160 candidates to sit for NEET exam in the district

AICTSL buses to be deployed to facilitate commuting.

Buses to be available at bus stands and railway stations starting from 9 am.

Buses to ply towards Sanwer, IIT Simrol, IIM and Mhow.

Following the conclusion of the exam, buses will start return trips from 5 pm.