Indore News: 23K Students To Appear For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On May 3, a total of 23,160 students from the city will take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The district administration has established 57 examination centres and, learning from last year’s experience, has mandated power backup installations at every venue.

Collector Shivam Verma reviewed the preparations during a high-level meeting on Monday, attended by officials from the police, education, health, and transport departments, including Additional Collector Roshan Rai. Emphasising the sensitivity of the examination, Verma directed all departments to ensure foolproof security, confidentiality, and logistical coordination.

The collector specifically instructed the police department to manage traffic and crowd control effectively. He further ordered that power supply remain uninterrupted throughout the examination, with backup systems verified through on-site inspections.

To maintain the integrity of the test, special police escorts will transport confidential materials from bank lockers to the centres. Candidate frisking will strictly follow National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines. The administration has also ensured the availability of medical teams, ambulances, drinking water, and facilities for candidates with disabilities.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has been tasked with maintaining cleanliness and logistical support around the venues to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

FACILITIES AT VENUES

Health: Ambulances and medical staff on standby.

Logistics: Uninterrupted water, restrooms, and transport.

Special Needs: Dedicated facilities for candidates with disabilities.

Civic: Cleanliness and crowd management by IMC.