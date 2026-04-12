Indore News: 459 Jobs Were Offered At The One-Day Career Guidance-Cum-Job Fair | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Employment Office and a private college jointly organised a one-day career guidance-cum-job fair under the Yuva Sangam programme on Saturday.

Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani attended the event as the chief guest. During the programme, experts provided applicants with guidance regarding careers, employment and self-employment opportunities.

Fifty-four reputed companies participated in the fair to conduct selection processes for 1,541 vacant positions. While 1,640 candidates registered online, 981 candidates—comprising 268 women and 713 men—appeared for interviews.

Companies provisionally selected 459 candidates for various positions, including 123 women and 336 men. Additionally, 22 candidates secured direct placement, while six others received apprenticeship opportunities.

Teams from the District Industries Centre, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and the health department also provided the youth with information regarding various government schemes and training opportunities.