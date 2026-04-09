Indore News: Wheat Procurement At MSP Begins In District From April 9; Collector Shivam Verma Inspected Procurement Centres

MP News: Wheat Procurement At MSP Begins In District From April 9; Collector Shivam Verma Inspected Procurement Centres | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27 have been completed in the district. The procurement process in the district is set to commence on April 10.

Collector Shivam Verma inspected the procurement centres located in Manpur and took stock of the arrangements. He also reviewed all facilities available at these procurement centres. SDM Rakesh Parmar and tehsildar Vivek Soni were also present during this visit.

Verma inspected the procurement centre in the Manpur area, specifically the Multipurpose Service Cooperative Society at the Baba Mahakal Warehouse. He directed officials to ensure that arrangements are put in place to prevent farmers from facing any inconvenience whatsoever.

District supply controller ML Maru informed that, keeping the convenience of farmers in mind, the slot booking process has already begun in the district; so far, 1,142 farmers have successfully booked their slots. Wheat procurement will commence on April 10, at 90 procurement centres across the district and will continue till May 05. During this period, wheat will be procured from registered farmers at the prescribed support price.