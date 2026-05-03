NEET UG 2026 Today: NTA Issues Last-Minute Guidelines As 22.79 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear

NTA Issues Last-Minute Guidelines As 22.79 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear |

New Delhi: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 being held today, May 3, the National Testing Agency has issued a detailed last-minute advisory for candidates, laying out reporting instructions, security arrangements and exam-day dos and don’ts.

NEET UG 2026 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the PwD/PwBD category will be allowed to write till 6 pm.

This year’s medical entrance exam is among the biggest ever, with around 22.79 lakh registered candidates appearing across India and abroad.

According to the National Testing Agency, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 is being conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,432 examination centres. To manage an exercise of this scale, over 2 lakh personnel have been deployed. This includes 674 city coordinators, more than 6,000 observers, centre superintendents and invigilators at every examination venue, along with support from district administrations, police forces and escort teams. NTA said the large-scale deployment has been put in place to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

Reporting time and gate closing rules

Candidates have been asked to strictly follow the entry schedule.

Important timings

• Reporting window: 11 am to 1.30 pm

• Gate closing time: 1.30 pm sharp

• Exam timing: 2 pm to 5 pm

The agency has made it clear that no candidate will be allowed to enter after 1.30 pm under any circumstances.

Students wearing customary or religious attire, full sleeves or woollens have been advised to reach early as frisking may take additional time.

What candidates must carry

NTA has asked students not to arrive casually at the centre and to keep their documents ready beforehand.

Mandatory items

• Printed copy of the admit card

• One original, valid photo ID

• Two passport-size photographs

Permitted items

• Transparent water bottle

For diabetic candidates

Students with diabetes may carry:

• Sugar tablets

• Fruits such as banana, apple or orange

• Transparent water bottle

Items not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates have been warned not to carry prohibited items, as even unintentional violations can lead to trouble at the centre.

Not allowed

• Mobile phones

• Smart watches

• Bluetooth devices

• Calculators

• Wallets

• Jewellery

• Metallic accessories

• Food packets

NTA has advised candidates to carefully follow the dress code and permissible items list already issued earlier.

Tight security arrangements in place

The agency said a multi-layered security system has been activated to maintain fairness and transparency.

Security measures include

• Secure sealed movement of confidential materials

• GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort

• CCTV surveillance at all centres

• Centralised control room monitoring

• Mandatory frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors

• Aadhaar-based biometric authentication

NTA also said it is actively monitoring online misinformation.

More than 65 Telegram channels have reportedly been blocked for spreading fake question papers and false rumours. Complaints have also been filed with cyber-crime authorities.

Biometric issue? Entry will still be allowed

The agency has clarified that candidates will not be denied entry if biometric verification fails due to technical reasons.

This could include:

• Device malfunction

• Poor fingerprint quality

• UIDAI connectivity issues

• Physical inability

In such cases, candidates will be asked to sign a written undertaking at the centre and manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents.

Summer arrangements at centres

Given the afternoon timing and prevailing summer heat, NTA said every centre has been instructed to make basic comfort arrangements.

Facilities arranged

• Power backup including generators

• Adequate lighting and fans

• Drinking water

• Sanitation facilities

• On-site medical support

• Additional biometric machines and trained staff

Final advisory to candidates

With exam day here, NTA has asked candidates to focus on practical preparation rather than last-minute panic.

Candidates have been advised to:

• Reach the centre well in advance

• Check the exact exam centre address from the admit card

• Avoid relying only on map applications, as incorrect location pins may appear

• Trust only official communication available on neet.nta.nic.in

• Ignore rumours or claims of paper leaks

• Stay calm and trust their preparation

The agency also reminded students that mental health support remains available through Tele-MANAS, the national helpline.

NTA says machinery is fully ready

As the examination begins today, NTA has said the entire administrative machinery from district authorities to police and exam officials is in place to ensure that NEET UG 2026 is conducted smoothly.

For lakhs of aspirants stepping into exam halls this afternoon, the message from the agency is simple: reach early, carry only what is allowed, avoid rumours, and focus on the paper.