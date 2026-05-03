ICAI Releases CA Exam Schedule For Sept-Nov 2026; Foundation From Sept 2, Final From Nov 2, Applications Open July 6

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India | Photot credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued an important announcement for students appearing in the September-November 2026 Chartered Accountancy examinations, releasing the schedule for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses, along with dates for select post-qualification examinations.

Direct link to check the official announcement

For thousands of CA aspirants, the notice marks the formal beginning of the examination cycle and also sets out crucial deadlines for application forms, fee payment and correction of details.

📢 ICAI Important Announcement

CA Exams – Sept/Nov 2026



📝 Apply at

🔗 https://t.co/X96ZtXnnaA

📄 For more details https://t.co/mYx2mqVt1d pic.twitter.com/gQiWbIcgA2 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 2, 2026

Exam schedule released

ICAI has announced the following examination dates:

Foundation Course

September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026

Intermediate Course

Group I

- September 1, 3 and 6, 2026

Group II

- September 8, 10 and 12, 2026

Final Course

Group I

- November 2, 4 and 6, 2026

Group II

- November 9, 11 and 13, 2026

Dates for members’ examinations

ICAI has also announced dates for post-qualification examinations open to members of the institute.

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

• November 11 and 13, 2026

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

• November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026

The institute has made it clear that there will be no change in the exam schedule even if any exam day is declared a public holiday by the Centre, states or local authorities.

Key timings candidates should note

Most papers will begin at 2 pm (IST).

Exam duration

• Foundation Papers 1 and 2: 3 hours

• Foundation Papers 3 and 4: 2 hours

• Intermediate (all papers): 3 hours

• Final Papers 1 to 5: 3 hours

• Final Paper 6: 4 hours

Candidates appearing for most papers will get 15 minutes of advance reading time from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.

However, there will be no advance reading time for:

• Foundation Papers 3 and 4

• All papers of INTT-AT

• All papers of IRM Technical Examination

Online application window

ICAI has also notified the schedule for online examination forms.

Important dates

• Application forms open: July 6, 2026

• Last date without late fee: July 19, 2026

• Last date with late fee: July 22, 2026

• Correction window: July 23 to July 25, 2026

Applications for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations must be submitted through the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.

Candidates appearing for INTT-AT and IRM must apply through the dedicated portal for post-qualification examinations.

Examination fee details

Foundation Course (India)

• ₹1,500

Intermediate Course (India)

• Single Group: ₹1,500

• Both Groups: ₹2,700

Final Course (India)

• Single Group: ₹1,800

• Both Groups: ₹3,300

Post Qualification Exams

• INTT-AT: ₹2,000

• IRM Technical Examination: ₹2,000

Late fee

• ₹600 for Indian and Kathmandu centres

• US $10 for overseas centres

Payment can be made online using debit card, credit card, net banking, RuPay card or UPI.

Exam centres in India and abroad

The September-November 2026 examinations will be conducted in a large number of Indian cities across states and union territories.

In Maharashtra, the examination will be held in 37 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik, among others.

For Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses, overseas centres have also been announced in:

• Dubai

• Bahrain

• Kathmandu

Medium of answering papers

Candidates appearing for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations can choose to write their papers in:

• English

• Hindi

However, post-qualification examinations will be conducted only in English.