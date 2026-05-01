NEET UG 2026 Advisory Issued Ahead Of May 3 Exam; Candidates Warned Against Relying On Google Maps For Centre Location

NEET UG 2026: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be held on May 3, 2026 and candidates have been given an important advisory on exam center locations and reporting timelines via a social media post.

Authorities have urged students to double-check the exact address of their examination center as listed on their admit card, following reports that some centers are incorrectly mapped on Google Maps and other platforms. In some cases, locations such as IIIT Pune have reportedly displayed misleading map pins, potentially causing confusion on exam day.

It said that, “It has come to notice that some centers may be incorrectly mapped on Google Maps and similar platforms (e.g., IIIT Pune). Please do not rely solely on map pins”.

🚨 NEET (UG) 2026 Advisory | Exam on 3rd May



Candidates are advised to carefully verify the exact address of their examination centre mentioned on the Admit Card.



⚠️ It has come to notice that some centres may be incorrectly mapped on Google Maps and similar platforms(e.g.,… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 1, 2026

NEET UG 2026: Candidates Advised to Verify Centre Details in Advance

Students should not rely solely on map applications and instead should:

Check the complete address printed on the admit card.

Visit or confirm the correct location in advance.

Plan your travel routes ahead of time to avoid any last-minute issues.

NEET UG 2026: Reporting Time Guidelines

Entry Begins: 11:00 AM

Last Entry: 1:30 PM

Important: No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM under any circumstances

NEET UG 2026: Plan Ahead to Avoid Delays

Candidates should keep sufficient buffer time for:

Traffic congestion

Weather-related delays, including expected rainfall in some regions

Any unforeseen circumstances

With one of the country's largest entrance exams approaching, students are encouraged to remain calm, prepare thoroughly, and arrive on time at their designated centres to avoid unnecessary stress on exam day.