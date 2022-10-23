e-Paper Get App
Neemuch: Punjabi Samaj meets SP in land dispute involving society member

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Neemuch(Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum has been submitted to Neemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma by the members of Manasa Punjabi Samaj regarding Deepak Wadhwa land dispute. According to information, Deepak owns land in Javasa village of the district. The land is legally registered in his name, still Bhagat Singh Saundhiya, a resident of Sirkheda village alleged that Deepak had encroached the said land.

Also when Deepak visited the land on Thursday, Bhagat along with his companions initiated entered into a dispute with him and alleged that he was a member of the land mafia. While submitting the memorandum, society men have demanded that the SP take strict action against Bhagat for mentally torturing Deepak and for spreading false information about him. They added, if no action is taken against the accused then the Punjabi Samaj Manasa will be forced to launch a violent protest.

