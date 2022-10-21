Neemuch: CBN MP unit seizes 83.2 kg poppy straw

Neemuch(Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh unit, during preventive road checking intercepted a car and a tempo near Sunar ki Bawadi, Rawatbhata Road, Singoli-Katunda Road, Begun tehsil of Chittorgarh district and seized 83.200 kilogram of poppy straw (Doda Chura) on Thursday.

The recovered 83.200 kg of poppy straw (Doda Chura) and a car and a loading tempo were seized and 5 persons were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

