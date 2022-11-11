Neemuch: Farmer kills self, blames Patwari, family for torture

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After leaving a note blaming Patwari and family members for torture, a 35-year-old farmer allegedly killed self after consuming poisonous substance here at Kuchdod village of Neemuch district on Friday.

The Jeeran police have identified the deceased as Balwant Das Bairagi, vice president BJP Kisan Morcha Mandal, from Kuchdod village in Jeeran tehsil. Family members rushed Balwant to the district hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Officials said that they have recovered a suicide note written by Balwant Das in which he talked about harassment at the hands of some administrative officials.

As per information received, some of his family members (Gopal Das, Lala Das, Sunita, Jasoda Bai, Gulab Singh, Gattu Singh and Balbahadur) were also harassing him to capture 15 bighas of land owned by the deceased person. The matter was under trial at the Court. They were threatening to implicate him under the NDPS Act as well as some administrative officers, including Girdawar Jabir Khan, Patwari Naveen Tiwari and others were also harassing him. The police said that the deceased was survived by his wife and three children. After receiving information about the death, SDM Mamta Khede and tehsildar Vivek Gupta visited the district hospital to pacify kin who were demanding compensation for the loss.

On the other hand, Congress leader Tarun Baheti has also raised questions on the functioning of the district administration. Collector Mayank Agrawal has said that after recovering the suicide note, patwari and Girdawar have been suspended. The deceased had also mentioned names of his family members which indicate civil war in the family. A case has been lodged at the Jeera police station. The body was sent for autopsy and a probe launched to confirm the cause behind his death.