 ndore Postal Assistant Murder Suspect Found Dead On Railway Tracks In MP's Ganjbasoda
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ndore Postal Assistant Murder Suspect Found Dead On Railway Tracks In MP's Ganjbasoda

A body believed to be that of Akhilesh Saini, absconding after allegedly murdering his wife, Postal Assistant Urmila Saini, was found headless on railway tracks near Ganjbasoda. Police recovered his Aadhaar card and a suspected suicide note. Family identification is pending as investigators probe the circumstances of his death and movements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
ndore Postal Assistant Murder Suspect Found Dead On Railway Tracks In MP's Ganjbasoda
Indore Postal Assistant Murder Accused Found Dead On Railway Tracks In MP's Ganjbasoda | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of Akhilesh Saini, the absconding husband suspected of murdering Postal Assistant Urmila Saini in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was found headless on a railway track in Ganjbasoda, officials said on Sunday.

According to the City Police Station, "We received information about a body lying near railway track pole number 925, between Ganjbasoda and Pavai.

"Upon reaching the spot, we found only the torso on the tracks. A search of the pockets yielded Akhilesh Saini's Aadhaar card and a suicide note."

The police searched the area around the railway tracks for approximately 6 kilometres but did not find the head.

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Reward of ₹20k was announced

Akhilesh had been absconding since Urmila Saini's murder. Their daughter, Preksha, revealed that her father had previously attempted to strangle her mother.

On one occasion, when Preksha tried to intervene, Akhilesh picked up a temple altar (sinhasan) and threw it at her.

The reward for information leading to his arrest was increased from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

The police are investigating where Akhilesh had been hiding for the past eight days and the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Urmila was murdered on July 11

Thirty-eight-year-old Postal Assistant Urmila Saini was murdered at her government residence on July 11.

The incident came to light when her two children returned from school around 1 pm.

The main gate was open, and the television was playing at high volume inside the house.

Upon entering the house, the children found their mother lying in a pool of blood. They immediately called their maternal grandfather, Satyanarayan Malakar.

Hearing the children crying, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed the police.

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