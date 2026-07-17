Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Held At GACC -- Students Take An Anti-Drug Pledge Under 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' Campaign In Indore

Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Held At GACC -- Students Take An Anti-Drug Pledge Under 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' Campaign | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-drug awareness rally and pledge ceremony were organised at Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC), under the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' campaign.

The programme was jointly conducted by the college's National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and National Cadet Corps (NCC) to promote a drug-free lifestyle among students.

Administrative officer Dr SS Thakur administered the anti-drug pledge to students and urged them to stay away from substance abuse. Addressing the gathering, he said that young people should adopt healthy habits and help build a drug-free society.

Senior faculty members Dr Mahesh Gupta, Dr Sanjay Prasad, Dr DK Gupta, Dr Kavita Agrawal, Dr Renu Sinha, Dr Shraddha Malviya, Dr Usha Jain, NCC officer Dr Bhagwat Rai, Dr Balu Tikhe, NSS programme officers Prof Arun Kumar Arya, Prof Shanta Chauhan and Dr Gyaneshwar Tikhe were present. A large number of NSS volunteers and NCC cadets participated in the awareness rally and pledge programme.