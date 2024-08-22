National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

IIT Indore celebrated the National Space Day to commemorate the historic moon landing by India. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore is celebrating the National Space Day to commemorate the historic moon landing by India on 23rd August 2023. With this achievement, India not only became the fourth nation to land on the moon but also the first to reach its southern polar region.

The theme for this year is “Touching lives while touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga”, which beautifully reflects how our space program continues to grow and benefit our society. National Space Day events are going to highlight the immense opportunities our space program offers to people.

The Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Engineering (DAASE) commemorated National Space Day by organizing a day full of events on August 21, 2024 celebrating India's space endeavours. Over 350 students from various schools and colleges from Indore participated witnessing various captivating events that sparked curiosity about space in young minds.

The poster exhibition showcased India’s illustrious history of space missions and pioneering contributions by Indian space scientists. The exhibition also featured science models that demonstrated various concepts related to space and astronomy. A highlight was Solar observations through a specialized telescope, where the students got a chance to have a glimpse of the sunspots occurring in the Sun.

Ex-ISRO Chairman Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar joined the event remotely and shared the journey of ISRO through the last few decades and the prospects of young minds to contribute to this space journey of India.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month

Apart from this event, IIT Indore has collaborated with IEEE GRSS and MPCST, Bhopal, to float an online Space Hackathon as a part of the National Space Day Celebration.