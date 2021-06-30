Nagda: Researches on Covid-19 in children are encouraging, says health services official Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing researches about effect of Covid-19 effect on children have brought relief.

Health Services, Ujjain Division Deputy Director, and senior physician Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said in sero survey conducted in Mumbai, it was concluded that antibodies of Covid were found in 51 per cent of children.

Similarly, Elly Beidi of Washington University said after Covid infection, there was evidence of immunity for many years or lifelong. These researches show that children can be kept safe from Covid-19.

According to Dr Kumrawat, Washington University stated in a research that till now it was believed that antibody (immunity) lasts only 3 to 5 months after Covid infection.

But new research has shown that after this, B-cell and T- cell make memory cells, which are also called plasma cells. This memory cell lives in lymph node for 1 to 2 years and in the bone marrow for 10 years or as a sleeping cell for life.

This means it remains in dormant state and whenever coronavirus enters the body, it becomes active and starts making antibodies. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about as human body can make enough antibodies at the time of need.

He said children between 12 years to 18 years may start getting vaccinated from August. “It is important to follow Covid protocol to prevent big mutations in Covid-19 virus,” he added.