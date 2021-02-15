NAGDA: Congress organises padyatra to support farmers’ agitation, says Centre has betrayed cultivators

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party organised a padyatra from Khajuriya village to Rajla village on Sunday to protest against the farm laws and to support farmers’ agitation in Delhi.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar, while addressing villagers, said country is reeling under inflation due to provisions of agriculture laws. He said government has withdrawn provision of Minimum Support Price and stock limit for food grains. The industrialists can store food grains in huge quantities. As a result, people are facing inflation.

Gurjar alleged that Modi government favours industrialists and has turned a blind eye to farmers’ woes and concerns. He said BJP government has forced the farmers to go on an indefinite stir. He said BJP is promoting contract farming and has ended MSP, handing over mandis to industrialists. “All this shows that they are anti-farmers. BJP has betrayed the farmers,” he added.

Acting District Congress Committee president Subodh Swami said 155 farmers have lost lives during farmers’ agitation but BJP government is determined not to repeal the laws. He alleged that the justified agitation is being portrayed as inappropriate and in order to end it, violence is being perpetrated.

City Youth Congress president Deepak Gurjar, Jagdish Sharma, Sabir Patel and others were present in padyatra. Congressmen paid tributes to martyrs of Pulwama by lighting candles.