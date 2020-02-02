MPPSC fails to meet Jan 31 deadline for SSE results

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) failed to declare results of state service exam-2019 by January 31, the deadline mentioned in the exam calendar for year 2020.

In the exam calendar, the MPPSC had mentioned tentative dates of SSE exam and results as January 12 and January 31 respectively.

The exam was held on January 12 but the results could not be declared by January 31.