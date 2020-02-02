MPPSC fails to meet Jan 31 deadline for SSE results

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) failed to declare results of state service exam-2019 by January 31, the deadline mentioned in the exam calendar for year 2020.
In the exam calendar, the MPPSC had mentioned tentative dates of SSE exam and results as January 12 and January 31 respectively.
The exam was held on January 12 but the results could not be declared by January 31.
“Forget results, the MPPSC could not even release final answer keys for SSE exam till date,” said candidate Amit Joshi.
He stated that the evaluation starts after final answer keys are released.
Sources said that the MPPSC did not declare the results as Madhya Pradesh High Court stayed the state government’s decision to hike OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.
Though the stay did not have any impact on the MPPSC results but still it did not take any chance after SSE-2019 drew controversy following a controversial passage on Bhil tribe.
As per sources, the legal desk has told the MPPSC authorities that the exam results will have no implication on the SSE results.
The issue of quota will come into play when interviews are for SSE-2019.
