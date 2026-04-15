MPBSE Results 2026: 'I Really Want To Be A Good Doctor,' Says Biology Topper Tanvi Kumawat After Scoring 492 Out Of 500 -- VIDEO

'I Really Want To Be A Good Doctor,' Says State Biology Topper Tanvi Kumawat After Scoring 492 Out Of 500 -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Tanvi Kumawat brought pride to the city by becoming Madhya Pradesh topper in the Biology stream, securing Rank 1.

Tanvi, who secured 492 out of 500 marks, is a student of Teerth Bai Kala Chand Higher Secondary School in Palsikar Colony. She clinched the top spot in the state-level merit list for the Science-Biology group.

In a heartfelt reaction to her success, Tanvi emphasised the importance of a steady routine.

"It is a reflection of my hard work and being consistent in my studies," she said. "I focused entirely on my school studies and remained dedicated to my goal."

Tanvi wants to a ‘good doctor’

The daughter of Sandeep Kumawat, a back-office staffer at a private school, and Maneela Kumawat, a teacher, Tanvi’s dream is rooted in service.

"I really want to become a good doctor. I feel it is the most respectful profession," she stated, credits her parents for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Indore’s performance in 2026

Indore showed strong performance in the 2026 MP Board exams.

In Class 12, 74.51% boys and 68.56% girls passed.

In Class 10, 73.90% boys and 65.77% girls passed.

The district also had a good presence in the state merit list, with 221 Class 12 students and 378 Class 10 students included.

The 2026 results have set a new benchmark for the state, with the Class 12 regular pass percentage reaching 76.01% - the best recorded in the last 16 years.

What changed after NEP?

No supplementary results: For the first time, the ‘Supplementary’ category has been abolished.

Second opportunity exam: Students who were unsuccessful or wish to improve their scores can appear for the "Second Opportunity Exam" starting May 7, 2026.

Free correction window: The Board has announced a three-month period during which students can correct clerical or spelling errors on their marksheets at no cost.