MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys-- Bhopal's Commerce Students Khushi Rai & Chandni Vishvakaram Top With 98.8%; Tribal-Dominated Jhabua Records Highest Pass Percentage

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of class 12th examination for the year 2026 on 15 April.

The results were officially announced by Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal.

The board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 10 to March 7, 2026 across the state.

This year, a total of 6,89,746 students appeared for the examination. Out of these, 6,13,634 students were regular candidates while 76,112 students appeared as private candidates. The overall pass percentage of regular students was recorded at 76.01 percent, while 30.60 percent of private candidates passed the examination.

Officials said that this year’s result is among the best results in the past several years.

Among regular students, the pass percentage of boys was 72.39 percent, while girls performed better with a pass percentage of 79.41 percent. Government schools also showed a better performance. The pass percentage in government schools was 80.43 percent, while private schools recorded a pass percentage of 69.67 percent.

A total of 221 students secured a place in the state merit list. Out of them, 158 are girls and 63 are boys, showing that girls dominated the merit list again this year.

Meet Overall Topper:

The highest marks in the merit list were secured by two Commerce students.

Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma--both from Bhopal, scored 494 marks out of 500 (98.8%). Khushi is a student of Government Subhash Excellence School in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, while Chandni studies at Gurudev Shiksha Kendra Bhopal.

Stream-Wise Merit List

1. Maths-Science:

Shlok Prajapati from Nutan Bal Vidhya Mandir, Sehore, topped Math-Science stream with 98.6% (493/500). Three students scored second rank-- Gowri Sharma from Gwalior, Dolly Purwar from Satna and Arjun Gurjar from Rajgarh 98.2% (491/500). Kanha Sharma from Shivpuri and Manendra Kewat from Satna ranked third with 98% (490/500).

2. Commerce:

District-wise results also showed good performance in some areas. Tribal dominated Jhabua district recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.23 percent, followed by Anuppur district with 93.04 percent. On the other hand, a total of 1,99,599 students were declared failed in the examination. The board also reported 71 cases of cheating during the exams.

Second exam

Following the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020, the board has introduced a second opportunity exam instead of the traditional supplementary exam.

Students who failed, were absent, or want to improve their marks can appear in this exam.

The second opportunity examination will be conducted from 7 May to 25 May 2026.