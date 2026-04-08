MP News: State Board Ends Supplementary Exams; Introduces ‘Second Exam’ Chance To Improve Marks

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Board of Secondary Education has ended the old supplementary exam system and replaced it with a new “Second Exam” system.

Under this system, both failed and passed students can appear in the exam.

The biggest change is that students can now take the exam not only for failed subjects but also to improve their marks. The second exam will begin from May 7, 2026. The board believes this step will give students a better chance to improve their results.

Earlier, under the supplementary exam system, only students who failed in a limited number of subjects could appear. In Class 10, students who failed in a maximum of two subjects were allowed to take the exam, while in Class 12, only students who failed in one subject could appear. Now, with the new “Second Exam” system, all students will get an equal opportunity.

According to the new rule, students who fail in any subject must appear again for that subject. At the same time, students who have passed can also choose to take the exam again in any subject to improve their marks. This change is being seen as a relief for many students.

As per the schedule announced by the board, the Class 12 second exams will be held from May 7 to May 25, 2026, while the Class 10 second exams will take place from May 7 to May 19, 2026. All exams will be conducted at designated examination centers.

The board has also clarified that after the second exam, students will receive a marksheet similar to the main exam. The better result between the main exam and the second exam will be considered final, giving students a clear chance to improve their performance.

Students who wish to appear in the second exam will have to apply within seven days after the main exam results are announced.

The application process will be completed through MP Online kiosks by paying the required fee. Students can also visit the board’s official website for more details.