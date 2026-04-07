MP News: State Board Class 10, 12 Results Before April 15; Second Exam From May 7 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya P-radesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results before April 15, with the official date likely later this week.

CM Mohan Yadav will release the results. Around 9.07 lakh took the Class 10 exams, while nearly seven lakh appeared for Class 12.

The evaluation process has been completed, and the board is in the final stages of topper verification and data uploading. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 76.22% for Class 10 and 74.28% for Class 12. Meanwhile, the board will conduct the second examination from May 7. The Class 12 exam will be from May 7 to 25, and Class 10 from May 7 to 19. Candidates can apply within seven days of the result declaration. Earlier, only failed candidates could appear, but now both passed and failed candidates can improve scores.

MP Board second exam for Class 10, 12 from May 7

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will hold the second examination for Class 10 and 12 from May 7. The higher secondary examination will be held from May 7 to 25 and the high school examination will be held from May 7 to 19.

Candidates can appear by submitting the examination application form and fee within seven days of the main exam result declaration.

Previously, only those who failed in maximum two subjects (Class 10) or 1 subject (Class 12) could appear but now candidates who failed or passed can appear to improve marks in any subject. The exam is mandatory for failed subjects and optional for passed subjects with the mark sheet showing the better result of main and second exams.