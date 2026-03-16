MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results: 70% Evaluation Done; Check Expected Result Date & How To Access Scores

BRABU 3rd Semester UG Exam Result | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the results for class 10 & 12 exams. 70% of the evaluation work is completed.

Check out the expected result dates and how to check the MP Board results

16 Lakhs Students appeared for board exams

The MP Board's Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to March 7, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026. Approximately 16 lakh students appeared for these board examinations.

18K Teachers Evaluating Answer Sheets

Around 90 lakh answer sheets belonging to these candidates are currently being evaluated, and 18,000 teachers have been deployed to check the answer sheets.

Expected dates

So far, 70% of the evaluation work is completed. However, the pace of evaluation remains slow in some districts, which may slightly affect the timeline of the results.

Nevertheless, the results are expected to be ready by the first week of April. Consequently, the Class 10 and 12 results is expected to be released by April 14.

Passing marks

To pass the examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In Class 12, the theory paper carries 80 marks, requiring a minimum of 26 marks to pass. For subjects with practicals, the theory section carries 70 marks, and students must secure at least 23 marks to qualify. Additionally, candidates must obtain at least 10 marks in the 30-mark practical exam and 7 marks in the 20-mark project.

How to check results?

Once MPBSE declares the results, candidates can check their results by entering their roll numbers on the official websites of the board. The results will be available on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Read Also MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Scales Up Evaluation As 40k Copies Checked In Indore

Steps to follow:

Visit MP mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the homepage

Spot a pop-up link labelled as 'MP Board 10th Result' or 'MP Board 12th Result'; click on it.

Enter your roll number

Click on the 'Submit' option

Your result will appear on the screen

You can download your result in PDF form