MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Scales Up Evaluation As 40k Copies Checked In Indore | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has evaluated around 40,000 answer sheets in Indore, with assessment of three key subjects currently in progress, officials said.

Teachers at designated centres are marking physics, economics and higher secondary English papers in the first phase of evaluation.

The board has assigned between 41 and 50 copies to each evaluator to ensure uniform distribution of work and maintain consistency in marking.

Veer Mishra, an official of the school education department, said the process is moving as planned.

“We have completed evaluation of nearly 40,000 copies so far, and assessment of three subjects is under way at present,” he said.

He added that the department is monitoring the work at every centre to maintain accuracy and transparency.

The board expects nearly 400,000 answer sheets to be assessed in Indore during the current examination cycle, a workload similar to previous years.

Officials have introduced strict guidelines for evaluators, including a penalty of Rs 200 for every confirmed marking error, to enforce accountability.

“We have fixed clear norms for checking answer books. If any discrepancy is found, action is taken as per rules,” Mishra said. He stated that limiting the number of copies per teacher helps reduce errors and speeds up completion.

The board conducts Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for lakhs of students across the state and engages thousands of teachers in the evaluation process.

Authorities said digital monitoring systems and supervisory checks are in place at centres to track daily progress and ensure adherence to standards.

Mishra said the department aims to complete the evaluation within the stipulated time frame.

“Our priority is fair assessment and timely declaration of results so that students can proceed with admissions and further plans without delay,” he said.