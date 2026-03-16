MP News: MPESB Announces 373 Vacancies For Nurses, Paramedical Staff; Invites Application From March 16; Check Details | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the recruitment process for Group-5 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 for staff nurses, paramedical staff and other equivalent posts in the state’s health services.

A total of 373 vacancies will be filled in government medical colleges, hospitals and departmental institutions across the state.

The online application process began on March 16 and interested candidates can apply till March 30.

Find the vacancies below:

Through the Group-5 recruitment exam, several posts in government medical colleges and departments will be filled. These include:

Staff Nurse

Pharmacist

Lab Attendant

Dental Technician

Radiographer

Dialysis Technician

Anaesthesia Technician

Lab Technician

Technical Assistant

Other paramedical and technical posts

Category-wise vacancies

Unreserved (UR): 139

EWS: 34

SC: 39

ST: 69

OBC: 92

The last date to make corrections in the application form is April 4. The online examination will start from April 15, 2026.

Important Dates

Application Start: March 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 30, 2026

Last Date for Application Correction: April 4, 2026

Exam Start Date: April 15, 2026

Marks distribution

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will carry 100 marks. The question paper will have two sections:

General Subjects - 25 Marks

General Knowledge

General Hindi

General English

Mathematics

General Science

General Aptitude

Technical Subjects - 75 Marks

Questions related to the technical knowledge of the respective post.

The results will be prepared using the Normalised Equi-Percentile (NEP) scaling method to balance differences in difficulty levels across exam shifts.

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Selection process

Candidates who clear the online exam will undergo document and educational qualification verification, after which the final selection list will be prepared as per departmental rules.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). They must also possess a relevant degree, diploma or certificate in the concerned field.

For some posts, registration with the respective council is mandatory. For example, candidates applying for the pharmacist post must have a degree or diploma in pharmacy and registration with the Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council.