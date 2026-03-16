MP News: MPESB Announces 373 Vacancies For Nurses, Paramedical Staff; Invites Application From March 16-- Check Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the recruitment process for Group-5 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 for staff nurses, paramedical staff and other equivalent posts in the state’s health services.
A total of 373 vacancies will be filled in government medical colleges, hospitals and departmental institutions across the state.
The online application process began on March 16 and interested candidates can apply till March 30.
Find the vacancies below:
Through the Group-5 recruitment exam, several posts in government medical colleges and departments will be filled. These include:
Staff Nurse
Pharmacist
Lab Attendant
Dental Technician
Radiographer
Dialysis Technician
Anaesthesia Technician
Lab Technician
Technical Assistant
Other paramedical and technical posts
Category-wise vacancies
Unreserved (UR): 139
EWS: 34
SC: 39
ST: 69
OBC: 92
The last date to make corrections in the application form is April 4. The online examination will start from April 15, 2026.
Important Dates
Application Start: March 16, 2026
Last Date to Apply: March 30, 2026
Last Date for Application Correction: April 4, 2026
Exam Start Date: April 15, 2026
Marks distribution
The examination will be conducted in online mode and will carry 100 marks. The question paper will have two sections:
General Subjects - 25 Marks
General Knowledge
General Hindi
General English
Mathematics
General Science
General Aptitude
Technical Subjects - 75 Marks
Questions related to the technical knowledge of the respective post.
The results will be prepared using the Normalised Equi-Percentile (NEP) scaling method to balance differences in difficulty levels across exam shifts.
Selection process
Candidates who clear the online exam will undergo document and educational qualification verification, after which the final selection list will be prepared as per departmental rules.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). They must also possess a relevant degree, diploma or certificate in the concerned field.
For some posts, registration with the respective council is mandatory. For example, candidates applying for the pharmacist post must have a degree or diploma in pharmacy and registration with the Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council.