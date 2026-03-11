MP News: MPPSC Invites Applications For ADPO Posts; Exam Scheduled For October 18 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released an invitation for applications for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO).

A total of 17 posts are available, distributed across categories -- 5 unreserved, 3 SC, 3 ST, 4 OBC and 2 EWS. Reservations for women and persons with disabilities are also included as per norms.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a law degree (LLB or equivalent) from a recognised university. Preference will be given to first-division holders, those with two or more years of legal practice or those with higher qualifications.

The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum is 40, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories. Age will be calculated as of January 1, 2027.

How to Apply

Online applications will be accepted from April 9 to May 8 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. The examination fee is Rs 250 for MP domicile reserved category candidates and Rs 500 for all others.

Late applications will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 3,000 until May 15 and Rs 25,000 until September 23, 2026.

Exam Details

The written examination, OMR-based with objective questions, is scheduled for October 18. Admit cards will be available from October 8. The exam will be held at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Negative marking will apply.

Job Profile

Selected candidates will be posted under Rajpatrit Grade II on a pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 plus Grade Pay Rs 4,200. Their primary duty will be to represent the State in criminal cases before the judicial magistrate courts at the district and tehsil level.