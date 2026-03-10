MP News: Farmer Wears Applications Garland At Public Hearing | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer staged a protest during the public hearing at the Collectorate on Tuesday by wearing a garland made of his applications and documents after failing to get his grievance resolved despite repeated complaints.

Narendra Kumar Patidar, a resident of Jiran village, reached the public hearing with a garland of memorandums around his neck and appealed to the administration for justice. He said he had been demanding a pathway to access his private agricultural land for a long time, but the issue remained unresolved.

Patidar stated that he had earlier submitted an application to the revenue department. In the case registered at Jiran tehsil, an order was passed on September 15, 2024, directing the revenue inspector to ensure the path was cleared. However, the order has not been implemented so far.

He alleged that some people have blocked the route passing through government land, making it difficult for him to reach his field and carry out farming work.

After hearing the complaint, Collector Himanshu Chandra directed officials to resolve the issue immediately.

25 applicants submit grievances at Neemuch public hearing

Neemuch: A district-level public hearing and grievance redressal camp was organised at the Police Control Room meeting hall in Neemuch on Tuesday.

Conducted under the supervision of SP Ankit Jaiswal, around 25 applicants presented their grievances. After hearing the complaints, Jaiswal directed the concerned station in-charges to ensure prompt action and resolution.

At the camp, 21 complaints registered under Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 of the CM Helpline were resolved and closed.

Jaiswal instructed gazetted officers and station in-charges to ensure timely and impartial resolution of all complaints, particularly those related to land disputes, police action and social security schemes.