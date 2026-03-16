Bhopal News: 25 Swamp Deer From Kanha In Bandhavgarh Reserve Soon | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has prepared a proposal to bring 25 swamp deer from Kanha Tiger Reserve. Earlier, 50 swamp deer were brought from Kanha.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay told Free Press that a detailed proposal was prepared to bring about 100 swamp deer from Kanha Tiger Reserve. Of them, 50 have already been brought and are currently kept inside an enclosure.

The authorities are now planning to bring 25 more swamp deer. The proposal has been sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard.

Sources said swamp deer once lived in Bandhavgarh area but later disappeared due to many reasons. Efforts are now being made to revive their population by bringing them from Kanha Tiger Reserve, which has a large population of the species.

Officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said swamp deer population would increase as they would begin to breed.

“Like the population of bison, we are trying to rehabilitate swamp deer,” a forest officer of Bandhavgarh said.