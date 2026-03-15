Bhopal News: ‘Thane Me Phere Karwa Dijiye,’ Bride Pleads With Cops After Gangster Groom Arrested From Mandap | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding celebration in Bhopal turned into a dramatic scene when police arrested the groom, a gangster, right from the mandap, leaving guests shocked and the bride pleading for help at the police station.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when police reached the wedding venue and arrested Akash Neelkanth, also known as Bhura. He is accused of leading a local gang named ‘illegal gang.’

The arrest was made as part of an investigation linked to a kidnapping and assault case.

Hours later, the bride, Seema, arrived at the Koh-e-Fiza Police Station with teary eyes. She pleaded with officers to release her fiancé for 2 hours so the wedding rituals could be completed.

She said “Sahab, my life will be destroyed. What is my fault? I did not know about his crimes,” she told police. When officers refused, she even requested that the marriage rituals be allowed inside police custody. However, the police did not agree.

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During the raid, police also arrested Akash’s associates - Rajamji Thakur, Abhishek Upadhyay, Abhishek Meena, Neeraj Khange and Amit Oswal. All the accused were later produced in court and sent to police remand.

Police said the group, locally known as the “Illegal Gang”, has been active in Bhopal since 2018. The gang reportedly has more than 50 members, mostly youths from the Vajpayee Nagar area. Many members have the word ‘Illegal’ tattooed on their necks as a symbol of loyalty.

According to police records, Akash alias Bhura has 31 criminal cases registered against him, including serious charges such as murder.

Police said Seema and Akash had been in a relationship for nearly 6 years. The bride lives in the same locality and had been preparing for the wedding for weeks before the sudden arrest.