Bhopal News: Narsinghpur Police Bust Mule Account Network, 35 Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough against cyber criminals, Narsinghpur police on Saturday uncovered a mule account network involved in illegal financial transactions worth? 15 crore.

During the investigation, police identified 180 mule accounts that were being used by cyber criminals to route money obtained through cyber fraud.

Cyber police officials said that so far 35 mule bank accounts have been blocked and 17 persons have been arrested.

Police have seized nine passbooks, four ATM cards and nine mobile phones. Police received information that some persons were involved in luring people and obtaining their bank documents and ATM cards.

The bank accounts were being used for transferring cash obtained through online gaming, cyber fraud, sextortion and other cyber crimes being run from inside and outside the country.

The cash was transferred to different bank accounts and routed ahead. Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena has constituted a special team which used technical means to collect information regarding illegal bank transactions and suspects.