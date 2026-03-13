Indore News: Low Garlic Prices; Farmers' Protest Continues At Choithram Mandi | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers continued their protest for the second consecutive day at Choithram Mandi in Indore over low garlic prices and alleged mismanagement at the market.

A large number of farmers gathered at the mandi’s main gate to express their anger, claiming they were not receiving fair prices for their produce and were suffering heavy financial losses.

Farmers alleged that the auction rotation system was not being properly followed, causing many to miss opportunities to secure reasonable rates.

They also accused the mandi administration of ignoring their grievances and failing to improve deteriorating arrangements.

Leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Bablu Jadhav, Ramswaroop Mantri, Chandansingh Badwaya, Shailendra Patel and Praveen Thakur, strongly criticised the functioning of the mandi administration. They said the disrespect shown to farmers’ hard-earned crops would not be tolerated.

The leaders warned that if the rotation system is not implemented immediately and fair garlic prices are not ensured, farmers may be forced to launch a stronger agitation. They demanded immediate reforms in mandi management and fair pricing for agricultural produce.