Indore News: Road Over Bridge On Indore–Dahod Rail Line Opened For Minimising Traffic Congestion

Indore News: | Representative Image

ROB on Indore–Dahod rail line opened for traffic

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Traffic has been opened on a Road Over Bridge (ROB) built on the under-construction Indore–Dahod new rail line from Thursday. The development is expected to help speed up construction of the railway track.

Work on the ambitious Indore–Dahod New Rail Line Project of the Ratlam Division of Western Railway is progressing rapidly. Rail overbridges and other structural works are being completed at various locations under the project to ensure completion of track linking and other construction work within the stipulated timeframe.

Following the completion of one lane of Road Over Bridge No. 202A between Indore and Dhar, it has been opened for vehicular traffic.

Earlier, on Feb 28, Road Over Bridges No. 234A and 221A between Sagaur and Gunavad were also opened for traffic. The opening of these bridges has facilitated railway track linking in the area and accelerated construction work.

Mukesh Kumar, PRO of Ratlam Division, said the road overbridge has four lanes. At present, two lanes have been opened on a priority basis for traffic convenience, while construction of the remaining two lanes is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by the end of April 2026. The formal inauguration of the bridge will take place after all four lanes are completed.

Before opening the bridge to traffic, it underwent a load test in accordance with technical standards. The bridge was opened to the public only after the successful completion of the test, ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement.

The opening of the road overbridge will allow vehicular movement over the under-construction railway line and ensure uninterrupted track linking, repair and other technical work on the railway track below. This is expected to accelerate the project and help complete it within the stipulated timeframe.