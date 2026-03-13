Indore News: Man Held For Obscene Act In Front Of Three-Year-Old Boy | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case after a three-year-old boy was allegedly taken from outside his family’s flat to the terrace of a residential building in Indore, where a man was found behaving inappropriately in front of the child.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in a residential complex under Lasudia police station limits. The boy was playing in the gallery outside his flat while his mother was inside the house. After some time, she noticed the child was no longer visible. Moments later, she heard his voice coming from the terrace and rushed upstairs.

On reaching the terrace, she allegedly found a man with the child performing an obscene act. As soon as she arrived, the man pulled up his clothes. When the woman confronted him, the man allegedly pushed her and tried to flee. Hearing her cries, two other women from the building reached the terrace. The man ran downstairs through another staircase.Residents caught the man while he was trying to escape and held him until police arrived. The child was brought downstairs safely.

Police later registered a case and arrested the suspect, identified as Sanju from the Kshipra area. Further investigation is underway.