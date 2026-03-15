Bhopal News: BMC AdC Gunwant Sevatkar Removed From Finance Dept After Lokayukta Corruption Case

BMC AdC Gunwant Sevatkar Removed From Finance Dept After Lokayukta Corruption Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday withdrew the charge of the Finance Department from Additional Commissioner Gunwant Sevatkar after the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta registered a corruption case against him on Friday.

According to officials, the step was taken to ensure transparency and maintain fairness during the ongoing investigation.

An order issued by BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain stated that the financial responsibilities previously handled by Sevatkar have now been reassigned.

Following the reshuffle, Additional Commissioner Mukesh Sharma has been given the additional charge of the Finance Department.

Sources said the decision was taken the same day, soon after the Lokayukta registered a corruption case against Sevatkar, putting him under scrutiny.

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Officials said the administrative change was necessary to avoid any influence on financial matters while the probe continues.

The reassignment is being seen as a precautionary step to uphold financial accountability within the BMC administration.

The development has triggered discussions within the civic body, as the Finance Department plays a crucial role in the upcoming budget council meeting scheduled for March 23 and other key financial decisions.

Officials indicated that further action may depend on the progress of the Lokayukta investigation.